Man’s double surprise during proposal at Disneyland leaves girlfriend emotional

Proposing to your partner to take that next step forward in your relationship is an important moment. There are many who meticulously plan for the moment to ensure that everything goes smoothly. While some choose the traditional ways of proposing, others add a twist or two to make sure their special day gets even more special. This man did just that. He proposed to his girlfriend at Disneyland but also arranged for another surprise. And now, a video of the entire moment has left people smiling. The image shows the man who proposed to his partner at Disneyland. (Screengrab)

The video was posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “He definitely understood the assignment.” A text overlay also appears on the screen. “When your BF surprises you with your entire family at Disney, only to give you an even bigger surprise,” it reads.

What does the sweet proposal video show?

The video opens to show a woman getting her pictures taken with her boyfriend. As she poses for a picture, a few people join in the background. She notices them after taking the picture and instantly becomes emotional. After hugging them, who are her family members, she turns back to face her boyfriend only to be greeted with a beautiful surprise - him going down on a knee to propose. She gets teary-eyed, hugs and kisses her boyfriend, then says yes, amid cheers from her family.

Take a look at the beautiful proposal video:

The post was shared about four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 7.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 75,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the proposal video at Disneyland:

“One of the best proposals I’ve ever seen. Thoughtful and generous, but not too over the top. A loving wholesome memory forever,” shared an Instagram user. “What a sweetheart, he probably knew she would want her family there,” joined another. “Awwww I love how they gave him room,” added a third. “I love the people walking up who don’t know them but start clapping. Humans can be so wonderful,” wrote a fourth.