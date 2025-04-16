Fake sex tape, demon Bin Laden doll and mind-controlled dogs: CIA's wildest missions over the years

The secret operations of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) remained hidden for decades to protect national security but a recent release of the files on the assassination of John F Kennedy has sparked renewed interest the agency's secret missions. Over the years, CIA's declassified files have revealed the agency's wildest missions.(REUTERS)

Over the years, declassified documents and reports have detailed Russian alien encounters or mind control experiments recorded by the agency. Over the years, CIA's declassified files have revealed the agency's role in creating fake porn tapes of world leaders, ‘demon dolls’ of Osama Bin Laden and even attempting to develop remote control dogs, a report by the New York Post said.

Cold war condoms

In the 1950s, the CIA planned an operation to drop millions of anti-Communist pamphlets from weather balloons over Soviet-controlled Europe but it was also suggested that the propaganda be taken a step further.

There have been reports of a plan to have packets of extra-large condoms, labelled “small” or “medium”, dropped on Communist nations as a way of lowering the morale of the men to make them feel physically inferior to those in the West, the New York Post claimed. However, this plan was never executed.

Osama Bin Laden ‘demon' doll

In a bid to counter the influence of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, the CIA once planned to create a sinister doll of the terror leader to spook his supporters.

A plan was hatched to create 'demonic' dolls of Bin Laden and distribute it to children in the Middle East but the doll's face would melt to reveal a red demon inside.

In 2005, the creator of popular action figure G.I. Joe was asked to design three prototypes of the doll which if left in the sun would reveal “demon-like visage with red skin, green eyes, and black markings." However, the plan never went past the prototype stage.

Fake sex tape of world leader

From 1945 till the 1970s, the intelligence agency targeted several foreign leaders which it considered a threat to the US including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo and President Ngo Dinh Diem of South Vietnam.

In one such campaign against Indonesian President Achmed Sukarno, the agency produced pornographic film called “Happy Days” to show Sukarno having sexual encounters with a woman but the person in the film was actually an American ‘performer’ in a mask.

The plan was to circulate the film and claimed that it had been secretly made by the KGB during Sukarno's visit to the Soviet Union.

Remote-controlled dogs

Declassified documents showed that the CIA created remote-controlled dogs by operating on their brains in a 1963 mind-control experiment. Back in 1965, CIA researchers implanted devices into the skulls of six dogs and used remote controls to steer them like drones across fields.

According to declassified documents unearthed by The Black Vault, a site which publishes government secrets, scientists were able to make the dogs run, turn, and stop by electrically zapping the pleasure centers of their brains.

“The specific aim of the research program was to examine the feasibility of controlling the behaviour of a dog, in an open field, by means of remotely stimulated electrical stimulation of the brain,” the documents reveal.