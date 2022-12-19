Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra tweets why he was whispering 'Chak De' while watching World Cup final with French and Mexican sons-in-law

Published on Dec 19, 2022 11:43 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share why he whispered ‘Chak De India—in 26’ while watching FIFA World Cup final with his French and Mexican sons-in-law.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Anand Mahindra shared in a Twitter post about why he whispered 'Chak De’ while watching the WC final with his French and Mexican sons-in-law.(AP)
ByArfa Javaid

The FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded yesterday with Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, lifting the coveted trophy after a thrilling match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. And as expected, social media is filled with various shares. Amid these, a tweet by Anand Mahindra has sparked chatter online for very interesting reasons. In his tweet, the billionaire businessman shared how he watched the thrilling WC final with his French and Mexican sons-in-law. He further shared that he was 'quietly whispering Chak De India—in 26', referring to the next FIFA World Cup in 2026.

"Watching the WC final on TV sitting between my French son-in-law who's screaming 'Allez Les Bleus' & my Mexican son-in-law who's chanting 'Vamos Argentina'. And I'm sitting & quietly whispering "Chak De India—in '26'," tweeted Anand Mahindra while watching the nail-biting WC Final between Argentina and France.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has gathered more than 61,200 likes and several retweets. It has also received several comments.

Here's how tweeple reacted to Anand Mahindra's post:

"Chak De India," posted an individual. "Yes, sir....India is the best....!! Neither Messi nor Mbappe have ever scored a goal against us," joked another. "Sir, you should chant 'Kabbadi Kabbadi'," shared a third.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

