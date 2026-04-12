Foreigner calls out woman for dumping pooja waste near Ganga in Rishikesh: 'Complete lack of respect'

A video showing a woman dumping pooja waste, including a plastic bag, on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The clip was shared on Instagram by foreigner woman, Sierra Liliann, who said she witnessed the act while sitting by the river. She said that the incident took place at Sai Ghat in Rishikesh. The incident took place at Sai Ghat in Rishikesh. (Instagram/@sierraliliann)

In the video, a woman can be seen digging a shallow hole in the sand and burying pooja waste, including items such as plastic. Liliann said she tried to question the woman about her actions, but was ignored.

“I love India, but sometimes I feel hopeless,” she wrote. Describing the incident, she added that it was troubling to see people polluting the Ganga despite revering it. “What sense does it make to come pray to Ganga Maa and then leave your waste here?” she wrote.

Liliann also said that such behaviour is not limited to older generations. “From my years living in Rishikesh, I can say from firsthand experience that young people are continuing these same habits,” she noted, pointing to what she described as a lack of respect for shared spaces and sacred places.

“I’m tired of it. I’m tired of going to Ganga Aarti and watching aunties pull huge plastic bags out of their purses, full of artificial religious waste, and dump it into Ganga Maa without a second thought,” she said.