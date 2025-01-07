Harvard-educated Elon Musk biographer says billionaire is going mad: ‘I legitimately believe…’

A Harvard-educated attorney had raised concerns about Elon Musk’s mental wellbeing. In a post shared on X, Seth Abramson identified himself as a Musk biographer who has been tracking the billionaire’s online behaviour for the last two years. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” Abramson wrote on X, highlighting the wider repercussions of such a scenario. Seth Abramson (L) has raised concerns about the mental wellbeing of Elon Musk.

Seth Abramson pointed to Elon Musk’s history of drug use, mental illness and high stress to underline his point.

“I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell,” he wrote.

“Protect America from Elon Musk”

Abramson, a graduate of Harvard Law School, claimed that the Tesla CEO’s private struggles would have dramatic public consequences. Elon Musk, besides being the world’s richest man and the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla, is also going to be a part of the United States government under Donald Trump - he has been appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk is also the owner of X, one of the world’s most widely used social media platforms, and as such holds massive power over public opinion.

Raising concerns about his mental state, Abramson wrote: “His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all.

In his alarming X thread, Abramson went so far as to say that America needs to be protected from Elon Musk before Donald Trump and his administration takes office.

“For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all U.S. contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations.

The American attorney admitted that action against the billionaire was unlikely.

Several people in the comments section agreed with Abramson’s opinion, with many asking why the billionaire would not spend his time on a private island instead of arguing with social media trolls, as Musk is wont to do.

“The world's richest man could be someone great - but instead, turns out to be a thin-skinned drug-addled Bond villain,” wrote one X user.

“He is a billionaire, why doesn't he buy a private island and spend the rest of his life growth vegetables and walking on the beach? It's what I would do,” another opined.

Abramson had earlier called Musk “deranged and creepy” for crashing a dinner between Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos.

