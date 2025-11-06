‘Have I done right?’: PG manager asks after deducting 3,500 from tenant’s deposit for ‘unclaimed’ luggage

A Reddit post by a paying guest (PG) accommodation manager has sparked discussion online after sharing that he deducted ₹3,500 from a former tenant’s deposit because she left her luggage behind for months without collecting it. The post titled “I deducted 3.5k deposit for not taking luggage even after vacating room. Have I done right?” details the situation. The post has since prompted mixed reactions.(Representative pic)

According to the post, a female tenant vacated the PG on an emergency basis, promising to return by the end of the month to collect her belongings and claim her ₹3,500 security deposit. However, she allegedly stopped answering calls and did not return, even after the month ended.

Unsure whether to hold the room or rent it out again, the manager said he kept her luggage securely and gave the room to new tenants. When the new occupants found additional bags, he stored those safely as well. “After 2-3 months, she sent her friend to collect her luggage and deposit,” the manager wrote. He said he agreed to hand over the belongings but informed them that the final decision on the deposit lay with the property owner.

The manager said that the PG owner was aware of the situation and refused to return the deposit, saying that the tenant failed to collect her items on time and caused inconvenience. The manager conveyed this to the former tenant and shared the owner’s contact number, asking her to speak directly.

However, according to the post, the tenant refused to contact the owner and allegedly began cursing both of them, arguing that her luggage was “small” and that she had vacated before her rental period ended. She insisted the manager should refund the deposit since she had joined through him.

Reddit post sparks discussion

The manager has now turned to Reddit seeking opinions on whether his decision was justified. The post has since prompted mixed reactions, with some supporting the deduction for negligence, while others called it unfair to withhold the entire deposit for uncollected belongings.

“Yes you did it right ! Carrying her luggage safe for 2-3 months and 3.5k deposit cut is completely fine and fair deal!” one user wrote.

“You did the right thing by keeping her deposit as luggage storage charge. The girl should have sent her friend earlier to collect her luggage,” commented another.

“You should have asked for an additional 5k over 3.5k for keeping her luggage safe. Then she would have realised the importance of the trust while cursing you,” suggested a third user.

However, one user disagreed with the PG manager, saying, “I absolutely think you are wrong. When you take deposit, the understanding is that you will return the deposit after covering the damage. The deposit is for things like that. She gave notice and left properly. You can't simply take that because you kept her luggage. That's totally unrelated to deposit. Was it part of the agreement? I don't think so. These days people will make up any stories to not return the deposit back. Give her the money back, find some other way to take your revenge. Otherwise, it's simply stealing!!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)