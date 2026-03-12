Hiring manager shames candidate over asking if new role is hybrid: ‘You people don’t want to come’

A routine screening call turned awkward for a techie after a hiring manager reportedly reacted strongly to a simple question about the company’s work policy. The techie shared the experience in a post on Reddit. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The techie shared the experience in a post on Reddit, explaining how the conversation quickly became uncomfortable even before the interview process had properly begun.

According to the post, the hiring manager from a company had reached out directly through LinkedIn about a job opening. After making contact online, the manager called the candidate to discuss the opportunity.

The techie, who was laid off a few months ago, opened up about the experience.

Manager slams ‘new generation’: During the call, the hiring manager asked about previous compensation and expectations. The techie said the expectation mentioned during the conversation was roughly a 30% increase over the previous CTC.

However, the manager responded that the company could only offer the same CTC that had been earned earlier.

Despite the lower offer, the techie remained open to the role and asked whether the position was hybrid or office-based

According to the post, the tone of the conversation changed immediately after the question. The hiring manager reportedly appeared offended and began questioning why the work arrangement mattered if the salary was being offered.

“Why does hybrid or office matter if you are getting the salary? This is a problem with the new generation. You people don’t want to come to the office,” the manager said.

The manager then allegedly criticised what was described as “the new generation”, saying many young professionals do not want to come to the office.

“I decided not to move forward with the opportunity. I’d rather take a few more months to find a good team and manager than rush into something that already feels toxic from the first conversation,” the techie adds.

