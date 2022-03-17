Ahead of Holi, netizens paint Twitter with hilarious memes

Holi, the festival of colours, is almost here. While many people are gearing up with phickari and pani ke gubbare to celebrate the day with full gusto, there are some who are more interested in finding excuses to stay indoors to avoid getting drenched in colours. Then there are those who are going to celebrate the day by sharing memes on Twitter and some have already started doing so.

People are now showcasing their creativity and coming up with several funny posts that describe different emotions and funny situations one can experience during Holi. We have collected some such funny tweets and memes for you to enjoy.

Though most will have offs on this day, there are some who will have to continue their work – be it from office or from work. For those here is a tweet that they may relate to.

Then here is a tweet that may remind you how you used to play Holi as a kid:

8y/o Me Begging plastic bags to play Holi from my friends.😂 pic.twitter.com/do8MSo1XG1 — kashish 💙 (@___meme_girl_) March 17, 2022

Want to stay inside on Holi? You may relate to this post:

Was this you as a kid?

How would your parents react if you try to play Holi in a new shirt?

Me playing holi in New Tshirt



Me dad pic.twitter.com/NnfVRGvU4W —  Savage 2.0  (@Meme_Canteen) March 17, 2022

Which of these Holi memes left your laughing out loud? How are you going to celebrate the day?