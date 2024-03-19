How a US woman's selfie led to the discovery of a benign but aggressive tumour in her brain

Eight years ago, US resident Megan Troutwine visited her cousin Tony Martinez in New York. While they were on their way to Rockefeller Center in Midtown, Troutwine took a selfie with the reflecting pool and Sixth Avenue fountains in the background. Little did she know that this selfie would lead to the discovery of a brain tumour. Troutwine recently shared about her ordeal in an interview with her local Fox station. The woman saw her eyelids were dropping in the selfie and then contacted a doctor. (Unsplash)

"I looked at the picture, and my eyelid was drooping. I thought it was odd, so when I returned home, I mentioned it to my neurologist,” Troutwine told the New York Post.

After she got back from vacation, she underwent an MRI scan that revealed a benign mass growing at an aggressive rate inside her brain.

After receiving her diagnosis, Troutwine began treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center. There, she underwent 23 rounds of radiation therapy, one operation to remove the tumour and another surgery to remove further growth. Troutwine, a hardcore runner, had to slow down her pace to recover. She believes that her faith helped her get through the many difficult days that followed, reported Fox13.

Speaking to Fox13, she said, "Dealing with the cognitive issues and dealing with the memory loss and stuff like that, that was probably the hardest because I know that I'm smarter than that. I'm more capable than that. I can do more. But, it's learning how to give myself the grace in the midst, too."

Throughout Troutwine's treatment, Dr Mokhtari, Neuro-Oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center, found another primary brain tumour- glioma. "It was very tiny, and as we are following it over the years, we are seeing a little bit of increase in size over time," Dr Mokhtari said to Fox13.

Troutwine told Fox13, "I've lost so many friends to glioblastoma and, you know, there's over 40 different types of brain tumours. So, a low-grade glioma is like a blessed juxtaposition, I guess you could say, because it's like you're on a cliff, and you know what's going to happen. You know it will progress. You will have to do treatment for it. You know it may very well be what could jeopardise your mortality in the future. But, you know, at the same time, you're like waiting for it to do something."

Following a craniotomy in 2017, Troutwine received a diagnosis and underwent treatment for uterine and breast cancer as well. Troutwine went from being a patient to an employee at Moffitt Cancer Center, where she currently holds the positions of volunteer Comfort Companion and Health Unit Coordinator.