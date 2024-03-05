UK woman battling cancer announces death in a LinkedIn post, says ' I chose not to mourn'

A UK woman’s family made a heartbreaking LinkedIn post on her behalf after her death. Daniella T, 25, passed away due to cancer and asked her family to post her final message to the world. After the post was shared, it went viral and received numerous reactions. Daniella T. with her dog at a beach. (LinkedIn/@Daniella T)

Daniella began her post by sharing how not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, but some can be also because of genetics. She further revealed that she developed cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer in her bile duct, which has 'no cure'.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left. As I have always said and believed, you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy, and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you," wrote Daniella. (Also Read: 'Was a breaking point...': UK woman unable to urinate for over a year diagnosed with a rare condition)

She further added, "I loved my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted. I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends and my dog, and the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves. Leo, my fur baby was brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days. So thank you, everyone, for making my life so magical. Remember what I said about enjoying the little things."

Take a look at her entire message here:

This post was shared a week ago on LinkedIn. Since being shared, it has gained close to 47,000 likes and numerous comments. Several people took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

Here's what people posted:

An individual said, "I’m a freshman in college and oftentimes I feel like I have to keep constantly working so that I can be successful in my career. Your words and your sincere message resonated with me so deeply. Life isn’t about the hustle or the money. It’s about making connections with people, creating memories that will last a lifetime, and loving every moment of the journey. Thank you, Daniella, your memory will live on and your words will continue to bring strength and comfort to others. (Also Read: Kerala man dies moments after putting up obituary post for himself on Instagram)

A second said, "Young lady, your obituary is heart touching, splendid, words cannot express how saddened we are to read your obituary; god bless all, gone, but not forgotten, death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it."

A third said, "This is so touching, inspiring, and sad at the same time. I feel for her. Please take this in and learn from this young woman how to live and prepare at the same time."

"That is heartbreaking. What a wonderful young lady. Well said. Don't let anyone pop your balloon. The smallest things can make us very happy. Enjoy life and live by your own rules and standards. No one can stop you," shared a fourth.