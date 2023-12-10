Kerala man dies moments after putting up obituary post for himself on Instagram

A 28-year-old man from nearby Aluva died by suicide after putting up an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page, police said. Ajmal Shereef, who shared an obituary post before committing suicide.(Instagram)

Ajmal Shereef was found hanging inside a room at his house at around 6.30 PM on Friday, they said.

"The family said he was a bit depressed as he could not secure a good job," police said.

The postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the relatives.

The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14k followers.

Before taking the extreme step, Ajmal had put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003', police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290