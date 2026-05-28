How an Indian man earned ₹1,200 in 10 minutes in London before getting caught

A 25-year-old Indian man has revealed how he managed to earn 10 pounds in London in just 10 minutes — until the cops arrived to shut down his street-side business. Vishnu Vijayadharan, a Kerala native who works in London, shared a video of his creative side hustle on Instagram. How an Indian man started a side hustle in London (Instagram/@vishnu_vijayadharan_)

The business idea Vijayadharan started with a simple business idea — selling polaroid pictures on the streets of London. “Let’s see how much money we can make by selling polaroid pictures in London,” he said in the clip.

Polaroid pictures are instant photographs that develop on their own within minutes after being taken. Instead of sending photos to be printed later, the camera ejects a physical picture immediately — making it the perfect product to sell in a popular tourist city like London.

Although they are named after the brand Polaroid, today, people also use “Polaroid pics” more generally to describe instant-film photos from other brands like Kodak or Fujifilm.

The initial investment. Vijayadharan, who works a regular 9 to 5 job in the UK capital, started his side hustle with a small investment. The Kerala man bought a Kodak polaroid camera for 110 pounds ( ₹14,000 approximately) and went to a busy street with the idea of selling each picture for 5 pounds ( ₹640 approximately).

He did not spend much on signage either. His Instagram video shows that he held up a simple cardboard sign with the words “Cute £5 polaroids”.

Within minutes, he had his first customer — a woman who appeared very pleased with her instant picture. “After two seconds, we got another customer,” Vijayadharan said.