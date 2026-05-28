How an Indian man earned ₹1,200 in 10 minutes in London before getting caught
A 25-year-old Indian man has revealed how he managed to earn 10 pounds in London in just 10 minutes
A 25-year-old Indian man has revealed how he managed to earn 10 pounds in London in just 10 minutes — until the cops arrived to shut down his street-side business. Vishnu Vijayadharan, a Kerala native who works in London, shared a video of his creative side hustle on Instagram.
The business idea
Vijayadharan started with a simple business idea — selling polaroid pictures on the streets of London. “Let’s see how much money we can make by selling polaroid pictures in London,” he said in the clip.
Polaroid pictures are instant photographs that develop on their own within minutes after being taken. Instead of sending photos to be printed later, the camera ejects a physical picture immediately — making it the perfect product to sell in a popular tourist city like London.
Although they are named after the brand Polaroid, today, people also use “Polaroid pics” more generally to describe instant-film photos from other brands like Kodak or Fujifilm.
The initial investment.
Vijayadharan, who works a regular 9 to 5 job in the UK capital, started his side hustle with a small investment. The Kerala man bought a Kodak polaroid camera for 110 pounds ( ₹14,000 approximately) and went to a busy street with the idea of selling each picture for 5 pounds ( ₹640 approximately).
He did not spend much on signage either. His Instagram video shows that he held up a simple cardboard sign with the words “Cute £5 polaroids”.
Within minutes, he had his first customer — a woman who appeared very pleased with her instant picture. “After two seconds, we got another customer,” Vijayadharan said.
A setback
At this point, he was thinking that he could make good money through this business — but then the cops arrived to pour cold water over his plans. “At that point I genuinely started thinking we were gonna make millions, but our next customer turned out to be the police,” he said.
Vijayadharan was informed that he needed council permission to sell stuff on the road. “Council officers came to charge us for illegal street selling,” he revealed.
“Apparently we were supposed to take permission from the council to do this and I had no idea about it,” he said. “But if you have permission from the council, you can easily make 100 pounds an hour here,” he added.
It wasn’t all bad for the Indian man, who did manage to earn 10 pounds ( ₹1,200 approximately), before he was caught.
His video is now going viral online with 2.6 lakh views and a ton of comments, with some calling him out.
“That is why visa rules are getting tougher because of you people … just don’t treat every country like India,” wrote one person. “Too many rules in UK,” another declared.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More