How Swiggy Instamart, Vadilal and other brands turned Instagram's long-post glitch into marketing gimmick

Meta-owned platform Instagram has several features and options for content digital content creators. If you recently came across unusually long photos and posts on your Instagram feed, you should know that it is not a new feature or an update. These unique posts with strange long pictures are a result of a technical glitch on the social media platform. Brands used Instagram's glitch to create interesting posts. (Instagram)

Instagram users, including several brands such as Swiggy Instamart, Vadilal and Fevikwik India, turned the glitch into a new content marketing trend called the "The Giraffe Trend", owing to the long posts in relation to a giraffe's neck.

This glitch allows public and verified users to post extremely long vertical pictures on Instagram. As a result, other users have to scroll endlessly through their feeds to see the whole picture.

Usually, Instagram does not allow users to post long pictures as they do not fit the phone's screen. The application crops all vertical photos to a 4:5 aspect ratio, except Instagram Reels, which can fit the screen of your phone. This glitch, on the other hand, allows users to post long images without resizing them.

Here's how brands used this glitch to create interesting posts:

Here's what Vadilal posted using this glitch:

See how Fevikwik India used the long-post glitch to advertise their product:

Here's what Kurl-on posted:

The Giraffe Trend by the brands garnered the attention of several Instagram users. The posts have collected tons of comments from people fascinated by the long posts.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the posts:

A user asked, "Is this a new Instagram feature update?"

A second commented, "How is this possible people?"

"Woah. What is this new feature!", wrote a third user.

A fourth commented, "Just want to know how perfectly you have posted this pic. Totally impressive."

A fifth user wrote, "So lengthy."