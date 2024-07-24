‘I rejected 3.6 lakh deal from Ambanis’: Influencer claims 4 reasons why she didn't cover the wedding

The grand Ambani-Merchant wedding happened a while ago but is still the talk of the town. Social media is filled with videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony that took place on July 12, and influencers can't stop talking about how lavish everything was at the venue. Amid this, Instagrammer Kavya Karnatac claimed that she was offered ₹3.6 lakh to "discuss how Ambanis wedding would boost the Indian economy." In her post, she also shared why she rejected that offer. Snapshot of Kavya Karnatac who rejected the offer from Ambanis. (LinkedIn/@KavyaKarnatac)

Kavya Karnatac listed four reasons why she rejected the offer from Ambanis. She first said that she wanted to maintain her distinctiveness and did not want to get lost in the crowd. She added, "Aligning with an overly promoted narrative like Ambani's wedding would dilute my brand's uniqueness."

Secondly, she wrote, "At a time when Jio has increased internet charges, promoting a corporate giant like Ambani felt insincere. Trust is fragile and built over time through consistent honesty. My audience is discerning; they can differentiate between paid promotions and genuine content. Thus, preserving their trust is crucial." (Also Read: Rajinikanth was spotted at another billionaire wedding after Ambani festivities)

In her third point, Kavya elaborated that marriages in India are often cancelled due to caste, class, gender, and religion, and these are the things which don't align with her values. Moreover, she believes that promoting such events is misleading since she is an educator.

At the end, Kavya added, "A 3.6 lakh deal is tempting. However, the long-term benefits of maintaining my integrity far outweigh the short-term financial gain. Integrity builds a loyal following, which is invaluable."

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 6,000 likes. The post also garnered numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "I kept hearing stories of how people were getting large sums of money to write positive posts about the Ambani wedding and how it's brought Indian culture to the international platform bla bla. Little did I know. Hats off to you Kavya Karnatac for staying true to your values in the light of such temptation. Ambani money has practically bought every person one has ever recognised; kudos to you for letting them know - not everyone is for sale. Bravo!" (Also Read: ‘Nita Ambani is very particular’: Technician spills inside details from Anant-Radhika sangeet)

A second shared, "Well done! Kavya Karnatac. Not everyone has the courage to choose integrity and loyalty towards your audience and continue to promote only genuine content over money."

"This is so refreshing to read! I've been following your content for quite a while now, and its originality is what attracted me in the first place. Reading this genuinely made me happy!" commented LinkedIn user Saanvi Prasad.

LinkedIn user Shafali Chadha said, "Was already a fanatic. But my respect for your work after reading this really skyrocketed."

