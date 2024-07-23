Rajinikanth was spotted at another billionaire wedding after Ambani festivities

After attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in Mumbai, superstar Rajinikanth flew down to Kerala for another lavish celebration. The actor and his wife were spotted at the wedding of Lulu Group director MA Salim’s daughter in Kerala. Rajinikanth meets MA Yusuff Ali in Kerala.

Lulu Group’s billionaire chairman and managing director, Yusuff Ali, who is Salim’s cousin, was also in attendance at the wedding. Ali presides over Lulu Group, which has 256 hypermarkets and malls in the Gulf and India. His personal net worth exceeds $8.9 billion, according to Forbes.

MA Salim’s daughter Naurin married Manjalamkuzhi Abdullah at Thrissur’s Hyatt Regency Convention Centre, according to Mathrubhumi news. Yusuff Ali was seen welcoming guests at the venue, which was decked up with fresh flowers for the lavish ceremony.

The billionaire businessman was filmed welcoming Rajinikanth to his niece’s wedding. Malayalam actor Joju George was also seen meeting the superstar.

Take a look at the video below:

An Instagram fan page dedicated to Yusuff Ali also showed him singing with performers at the event.

The wedding was attended by other businessmen, politicians, celebrities and more. The guest list included former president Ram Nath Kovind, former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UAE Minister of Finance Abdullah Bin Tauq Al Marri, producer Gokulam Gopalan, businessman Joy Alukkas and many more.

Rajinikanth had earlier attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where he met guests like Amitabh Bachchan and Jasprit Bumrah. The Ambani wedding took place on July 12 at Jio World Centre. He was filmed dancing in the baraat with several Hindi film industry celebrities.

The megastar landed in Chennai on Sunday after attending the Kerala wedding. Speaking to mediapersons at the airport, Rajinikanth praised Kamal Haasan’s film India 2 which released on July 12. He also took pictures with fans before driving away.