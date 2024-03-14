One nation, one election: 8 key recommendations Ram Nath Kovind panel made in its report

A high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies (also known as one nation one election) across the country. The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said. Ram Nath Kovind, chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election', presents the report to President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, on March 14. (PTI)

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

The committee submitted the report in the presence of all committee members including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Gulam Nabi Azad and others.

Recently the High Level Committee also met and interacted with representatives of several Political parties including BJP, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), AIMIM, RPI, Apna Dal etc.

Representatives of these parties also handed over their suggestions in writing to the committee.

'One nation, one poll': Key takeaways from Kovind panel's report

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in the first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in the second step. In case of a hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be held for the remainder of the five-year term. For the first simultaneous polls, the tenure of all state assemblies can be for the period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections. The Kovind panel recommends advance planning for equipment, manpower and security forces for holding simultaneous polls. Simultaneous polls will significantly enhance the transparency, inclusivity, ease and confidence of the voters. Simultaneous polls to spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric. Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of ‘India, that is Bharat’. Synchronised polls for all three tiers of government to improve governance architecture, in line with the quest of aspirational India.

(With inputs from PTI)