Kovind-led panel on 'one nation, one election' submits report to President Droupadi Murmu

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level committee on Thursday submitted its exhaustive report on ‘one nation, one election’ to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, strongly pitching for simultaneous national and state polls. Former President Ram Nath Kovind submits report on simultaneous polls to President Droupadi Murmu.

The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

Other panel members including Union home minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, 15th finance commission chairperson NK Singh, and former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C. Kashyap were also present at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Also Read: 'Need ₹10,000 crore every 15 years for One Nation, One Election': EC to Centre

Key among the proposals put forth by the Kovind Panel is the phased implementation of simultaneous elections, reported PTI. In its first step, simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be held, followed by local body elections within a timeframe of 100 days in the second step.

For the first simultaneous polls, the tenure of all state assemblies can be for a period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections, according to PTI.

Addressing potential scenarios of political uncertainty, the panel suggested that in cases of a hung House or a no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be conducted for the remainder of the five-year term.

Practical considerations such as advance planning for equipment, manpower, and security forces have also been underscored by the Kovind Panel. In a bid to streamline administrative processes, the committee proposed the preparation of a single electoral roll and the issuance of voter ID cards in consultation with state poll authorities for elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

The report includes a paper by NK Singh and International Monetary Fund’s Prachi Mishra on the economic viability of simultaneous polls, a committee member told HT on the condition of anonymity.

The committee has been conducting consultations with political parties, constitutional experts, former chief election commissioners, the election commission and other relevant stakeholders to solicit their views and gather insights on the matter.