10,000 crore every 15 years needed’: EC to Centre on 'One Nation, One Election'

If simultaneous Lok Sabha and assemblies elections are held in India, the Election Commission would require an estimated ₹10,000 crore every 15 years to procure new electronic voting machines (EVM).



In a communication sent to the Centre, the poll panel stated that the shelf life of EVMs was 15 years. One set of machines could be used to conduct three cycles of elections in their life span if polls were held simultaneously, PTI reported. Election Commission said it would require 46,75,100 ballot units, 33,63,300 control units and 36,62,600 VVPAT machines for simultaneous polls(HT_PRINT)

As per estimates, a total of 11.80 lakh polling stations would neeeded to be set up across India for the upcoming general elections. For simultaneous polls, two sets of EVMs would be required per polling station.



In its communication, the EC stated that a certain percentage of control units, ballot units and voter-verifiable paper audit trail machines are needed as reserves to replace defective units at different stages, including on election day, the PTI report added.

For one EVM, at least one control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT machine are needed. As a result, the EC would require 46,75,100 ballot units, 33,63,300 control units and 36,62,600 VVPAT machines for simultaneous polls.

The poll panel said that the tentative cost of EVM comprised ₹7,900 per ballot unit, ₹9,800 per control unit and ₹16,000 per VVPAT.

‘First simultaneous polls only in 2029’

While underlining the need for additional polling and security personnel in addition to enhanced storage faclities for EVMs and more vehicles, EC said the first simultaneous polls can only be held in 2029.



‘5 Articles of constitution will need amendments’

The EC in its note to the Law ministry said that five articles of the Constitution will need amendments for simultaneous general and state elections.

The provisions that need amendments include Article 83 pertaining to the duration of Houses of Parliament and Article 85 on the dissolution of Lok Sabha by the President.



Another article that will require amendments is the Article 172 on the duration of state legislatures, while Article 174 pertaining to the dissolution of the state legislatures, and Article 356 relating to the imposition of President's Rule in the states will also need to be amended, the PTI report noted.

The panel also noted that the Tenth Schedule related to disqualification on the grounds of defection will also require necessary changes.