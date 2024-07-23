‘Nita Ambani is very particular’: Technician spills inside details from Anant-Radhika sangeet

A technician who lent his expert support to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded sangeet has revealed inside details from the event in a podcast. Yash Gupta said he was part of a company that gave some equipment to Reliance for the sangeet. Gupta was at the Jio World Centre for a week before the event and got to witness celebrities like Salman Khan practising for the sangeet and the Ambani family in action. Justin Bieber wore his signature white vest to the Ambani sangeet.

He appeared on the RealTalk podcast and spilled some inside details from the event. Gupta said that Nita Ambani appeared for the practices pretty regularly. The wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has an eye for details and “wants everything to the point.”

“She is very particular,” he revealed. Mrs Ambani gave the final approval on everything from the seating plan to the colour theme.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding as preceded by several pre-wedding events including a sangeet where Justin Bieber performed.

What you didn’t see online

Several videos and photos from the sangeet emerged online. However, Gupta also gave an insider’s look at things that did not surface on social media. For example, he revealed that Karan Johar hosted a rapid fire round with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the sangeet.

Gupta also described the food as varied and amazing. Everything from sushi to butter chicken to pasta and pizza was available. The Ambani family members are all vegetarians, he said. Gupta revealed that top-shelf liquor was served to all the guests, but the family members themselves did not drink.

Take a look at the video below:

The technician said Bruno Mars was supposed to perform at the event, but eventually it was Justin Bieber who did.