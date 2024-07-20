Mukesh Ambani reveals the most important celebration in son Anant’s 4-month wedding festivities

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. The wedding marked the culmination of a long engagement and four months of pre-wedding festivities, which included a luxury cruise across the Mediterranean and a three-day bash in Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate. Mumbai: Reliance industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception.(PTI)

The celebrations, however, did not stop with the wedding. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted three receptions in the three days following the wedding. The first, called Shubh Ashirwad on July 13, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day after that was Mangal Utsav, which was attended by a slew of celebrities, influencers and more.

Finally, the last day of the wedding festivities was reserved for Reliance employees, media and the Ambani family’s household staff. This is the celebration that Mukesh Ambani called most important to him.

In a video going viral online, the billionaire can be seen addressing the massive crowd that gathered at Jio World Centre on July 15 to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The crowd consisted of Reliance employees and household staff along with their families.

Mukesh Ambani started his speech with “Jai Shree Krishna,” drawing loud cheers from the audience. “Aap sab ka bahut bahut swagat. Ye Anant aur Radhika ka last celebration hai, par mere liye ye most important celebration hai (A big welcome to all of you. This is Anant and Radhika’s last celebration. But for me, this is the most important celebration),” he said.

Take a look at the video below:

The video shows Nita and Mukesh Ambani, along with other family members, personally greeting each guest that showed up for the reception.

“Normally busy with organising such events, the staff became guests of honour and were thanked profusely by the Ambanis and Merchants,” read the caption of the video, which was posted on Instagram by Reliance.

Guests at Day 3 of the post-wedding festivities were treated to a concert by AR Rahman, along with performances from Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Sukhvinder, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan and Jonita Gandhi.

A timeline of celebrations

Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of healthtech entrepreneurs Viren and Shaila Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka took place in 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. It was followed by a formal engagement in 2023, for which the Ambani family hosted a lavish celebration at their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia.

In February 2024, the pre-wedding festivities began in earnest with a Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. In March, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza at their sprawling Jamnagar estate, which was attended by several national and international VIPs. The guest list included Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, besides a galaxy of Bollywood stars, athletes, business leaders and diplomats.

The Jamnagar festivities were followed by a luxury cruise for hundreds of guests in late May. Many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday were part of the cruise that had stops across the Mediterranean.

In the week leading up to the wedding on July 12, the family also hosted a sangeet, a mameru ceremony, a haldi, a mehendi, a mass wedding for the underprivileged and a garba night.