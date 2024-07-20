Mukesh Ambani lists 3 reasons that impacted Reliance' O2C business in Q1

Reliance Industries Ltd., helmed by Mukesh Ambani, reported a profit that missed analyst expectations as it grappled with low margins in a “challenging operating environment” for its energy businesses. Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

Net income at India’s largest company by market value fell 5.4% to 151.4 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with the same period last year, according to an exchange filing Friday. That fell short of the average 174.17 billion rupees profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

This is the fifth straight quarter when earnings underwhelmed the brokerage estimates due to a weak performance by Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals, or O2C, businesses.

The refining-to-retail conglomerate reported a 12% rise in revenue to 2.36 trillion rupees, topping analyst estimates. Total costs surged 14% to 2.17 trillion rupees.

“The deep integration and flexibility built into our O2C business model helped mitigate the impact of challenging operating environment,” Ambani said in a statement. “The business was impacted by lower fuel cracks with tepid global demand and ramp-up of new refineries.”

Key Insights