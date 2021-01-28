Igloo cafe with tables made of ice opens in Gulmarg, Kashmir
Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.
Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.
The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir's once booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.
The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Igloo cafe with tables made of ice opens in Gulmarg, Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyclo drivers treated with padel-in movie in Cambodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' inaugural mittens, memes help raise $1.8 million for charity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter rocks with memes as mild earthquake hits Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian woman finds multiple spiders in daughter’s room, pics shock netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Playful panda cub appears on live 'panda cam' at National Zoo, Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom shaves her head to support daughter battling cancer. Watch emotional video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby elephant Penzi slips and slides in mud amid snowfall. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkmenistan ruler creates new national holiday to honour local dog breed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-million-year-old fossilised tree discovered by scientists in Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox