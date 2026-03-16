‘I’m worried, anxious, scared, shocked’: Google techie opens up about uncertainty after layoff

A Google employee has opened up about being laid off, sharing an emotional video on Instagram that has resonated with many online. The man, identified as Jason Zhang, spoke candidly about the uncertainty and pressure he is facing after losing his job. A Google techie opened up about losing his job, highlighting identity tied to work and the urgent need to secure another role amid layoffs. (Instagram/ life.jasonzhang)

(Also read: Techie shares detailed experience of cracking Google interview rounds: ‘In 2024 I got rejected’)

In the video, Zhang said, “I just got laid off from Google today. When I first got my offer three years ago, I thought I made it, not just for me, but also for my parents.” He added that while some people describe layoffs as a turning point for growth, his experience feels very different. “As the only child from an immigrant family, I don’t think so. I don’t even know if I should tell them yet, because I know they will worry.”

Identity tied to work Zhang also reflected on how deeply his identity was linked to his job. “Honestly, I don’t have any hobbies, and I don’t do much outside of work, so a big part of my identity was tied to my job,” he said, highlighting a reality many professionals quietly face.

He acknowledged that layoffs in big tech are becoming increasingly common and said he plans to document his journey. “This is my first time too, but let’s figure it out together,” he added, hoping his experience may help others going through similar situations.

Pressure to move forward In the caption accompanying his post, Zhang elaborated on the overwhelming challenges ahead. He wrote that while friends advised him to take time to process the situation, he feels he cannot afford to pause. From finding another job to sorting out health insurance and preparing for interviews, he described a long list of immediate concerns.

He also pushed back against the idea that layoffs are often a blessing in disguise. According to him, that narrative applies only to a small fraction of people with strong financial safety nets. Despite having some savings, Zhang admitted to feeling “worried, anxious, scared, shocked” and under pressure to support his parents and secure stability quickly.

Take a look here at the clip: