‘I’m worried, anxious, scared, shocked’: Google techie opens up about uncertainty after layoff
A Google techie shared an emotional video after being laid off, speaking about pressure, uncertainty and the struggle to quickly find a new job.
A Google employee has opened up about being laid off, sharing an emotional video on Instagram that has resonated with many online. The man, identified as Jason Zhang, spoke candidly about the uncertainty and pressure he is facing after losing his job.
(Also read: Techie shares detailed experience of cracking Google interview rounds: ‘In 2024 I got rejected’)
In the video, Zhang said, “I just got laid off from Google today. When I first got my offer three years ago, I thought I made it, not just for me, but also for my parents.” He added that while some people describe layoffs as a turning point for growth, his experience feels very different. “As the only child from an immigrant family, I don’t think so. I don’t even know if I should tell them yet, because I know they will worry.”
Identity tied to work
Zhang also reflected on how deeply his identity was linked to his job. “Honestly, I don’t have any hobbies, and I don’t do much outside of work, so a big part of my identity was tied to my job,” he said, highlighting a reality many professionals quietly face.
He acknowledged that layoffs in big tech are becoming increasingly common and said he plans to document his journey. “This is my first time too, but let’s figure it out together,” he added, hoping his experience may help others going through similar situations.
Pressure to move forward
In the caption accompanying his post, Zhang elaborated on the overwhelming challenges ahead. He wrote that while friends advised him to take time to process the situation, he feels he cannot afford to pause. From finding another job to sorting out health insurance and preparing for interviews, he described a long list of immediate concerns.
He also pushed back against the idea that layoffs are often a blessing in disguise. According to him, that narrative applies only to a small fraction of people with strong financial safety nets. Despite having some savings, Zhang admitted to feeling “worried, anxious, scared, shocked” and under pressure to support his parents and secure stability quickly.
Take a look here at the clip:
Online reactions pour in
The video has drawn several reactions from viewers, many offering encouragement and empathy. One user wrote, “Tough times never last, tough people last,” while another said, “It will be better brother, keep at it.” A third added, “Excited to see your journey,” reflecting optimism about his next steps.
(Also read: Google techie explains why 'free' public schools in US can still be costly: 'Tuition isn't charged per child')
Others echoed similar sentiments. “It will pass and you will be seeing back at this point of time as a story to share in future,” one comment read. Another user reassured him, saying, “You got it bro trust in the process,” while someone else pointed out, “You have no reason to worry. Three years at Google is an extremely strong resume point. Companies will be lining up.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More