IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Memes take over X ahead of the match

Ahead of the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan, netizens have taken to X to share hilarious memes. Indian cricketers are just a few hours away from facing Pakistani players at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. This match of the 16th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm. A meme shared ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup match. (X/@DesiMemesTweets)

People are sharing varied posts using different hashtags - so much so that the hashtags #INDvsPAK and #AsiaCup2023 are also trending on X.

Here are some memes by the X users ahead of IND vs PAK match:

This X user shared a split image of two superheroes, resembling India and Pakistan, and asked others about who they think will win the match.

This individual posted how they are feeling while waiting for the match to start:

This person is reminded of the ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement created during 2015 Cricket World Cup:

An X user hilariously wrote they are more excited about the memes on social media than the actual match. The X user's post is complete with a few rib-tickling memes.

Check out some more reactions on X ahead of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan:

About Asia Cup 2023:

This tournament is played in an ODI (50-over) format. It is co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan are also playing in the tournament alongside India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

