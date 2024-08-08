India pins hope on Neeraj Chopra to bring home gold, repeat his Tokyo heroics: ‘He’s ready to make history again’

Neeraj Chopra started his Paris Olympics 2024 journey with a bang and stormed into the javelin final with an 89.34m throw in Paris. The Arjuna Award winner is now all set to win another medal for the country at the Olympics - and Indians are hoping he clinches the gold medal. Within a few hours, the event for the javelin throw will begin, and India is waiting with bated breath to see this star athlete defend his title. In the meantime, as expected, many have taken to social media to share their reactions while waiting for the action to start, with many confidently saying that Neeraj Chopra will bring home gold in this Olympics, too. Fans are confident that Neeraj Chopra will bring home gold in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. (File Photo)

If Neeraj Chopra wins today, it will not only add a gold medal to India’s list of Olympic wins but also make him the first Indian athlete to win multiple individual gold medals at the Olympics.

What are excited fans saying about Neeraj Chopra’s upcoming javelin throw?

“Neeraj Chopra is ready to make history again with his golden arm,” an individual wrote. Another person added, “Golden boy Neeraj Chopra.” A third posted, “Neeraj Chopra will definitely win the gold.” A fourth wrote, “Neeraj Chopra has already won the gold medal in Paris Olympics 24, the formal announcement and his prize distribution in the podium is due."

Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympics win:

The athlete created history after participating in the Tokyo Olympics and becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra. In over 120 years, he became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field discipline. In the men's javelin throw event, he clinched the gold medal with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt.

The Indian hockey team plays a match against Spain in the bronze playoff on Thursday. Also, wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik are all set to compete in the men’s and women’s freestyle 57 kg Round of 16.