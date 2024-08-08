‘You’re forever our golden girl’: Heartbroken fans grieve as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics disqualification

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics before the women's 50 kg freestyle final on Wednesday after the organisers found she was 100g above the qualified weight limit. The news sent shockwaves through social media, prompting an outpouring of solidarity for the wrestler from the public and famous figures alike. Following this, the athlete appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against her disqualification. She further proposed sharing the silver medal if her primary request to compete for gold is denied. While fans were awaiting the verdict with bated breath, an announcement from the wrestler left them heartbroken. Taking to X, she announced her retirement. Vinesh Phogat's retirement from wrestling after disqualification in the Paris Olympics shocked people. (File Photo)

She shared an X post in Hindi that, when translated to English, reads, “Wrestling won the match against me, but I lost. Forgive me, your dream. My courage is all broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye, Wrestling 2001-2024,” she wrote.

Since being posted, her post has prompted people to flood social media with countless shares, and many have expressed how the news left them heartbroken. People have also taken the opportunity to remind the wrestler of her achievements and shared how she will always be a champion in their eyes.

What did X users say about Vinesh Phogat’s retirement?

"She was found overweight by 100 gm (100 grams) this morning. The rules do not allow this, and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach, referring to the incident that caused her disqualification.

All eyes are now on CAS for their verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal. Established in 1984, this body uses mediation or arbitration to resolve sports-related disputes. It operates independently and is not associated with any sports organisation.