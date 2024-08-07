Why is '100 gm’ trending as Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024? Explained

As thousands of people reacted to the news of wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024, the term "100 gm" surged to the top of trending topics on X (formerly Twitter). She was disqualified before the women's 50kg freestyle final on Wednesday after she was found to be overweight by 100 grams. India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after winning the round of 16 women's 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki

"She was found overweight by 100 gm (100 grams) this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach, referring to Phogat's (and India's) heartbreak. According to international rules, any wrestler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

Other related terms that trending on X were "weight", "Phogat_Vinesh", "gold", "disqualify" and "Olympic 2024".

'Vinesh Phogat' searches go up on Google

Even on Google, users searched for topics topics related to Vinesh Phogat all through Wednesday. "vinesh phogat disqualified" was among the top searched key words, according to data from Google Trends. The term had over 50,000 searches on Google.

See the Google Trends graph showing the search volume:

PM Modi calls Phogat ‘champion among champions’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," PM Modi posted on X.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said.

Phogat had been set to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on Wednesday. She had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday in a remarkable performance.

