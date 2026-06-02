Indian man shows ocean view from ₹35,000 Vietnam flat, compares it to Bengaluru

Travel blogger and digital nomad Pranav Das has sparked discussion online after comparing what a monthly housing budget of ₹35,000 can get a young professional in Bengaluru versus Vietnam's coastal city of Da Nang. Pranav Das showed the view from his flat in Da Nang, Vietnam. (Instagram/@voyagenomad)

In an Instagram post shared two days ago, Das argued that Indian metros have normalised high living costs and poor quality of life for young professionals, while people elsewhere are often able to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle for the same amount of money.

Rents in Bengaluru Describing Bengaluru's rental market, Das wrote that ₹35,000 a month would likely get someone "a 1BHK in Indiranagar or Koramangala" if they are lucky.

He pointed out that tenants often face burdens such as large security deposits and rising rents, without basic amenities like parking space.

"If you're lucky - a 1BHK in Indiranagar or Koramangala, no parking, landlord wants 10 months' deposit upfront before you touch the keys. Rents in that corridor have doubled in five years," he wrote.

"The apartment is not getting bigger. You are just paying more for the same four walls."

(Also read: 'Terrible traffic, expensive rent': Bengaluru techie frustrated after company brings back mandatory 5-day office)

Comparing Bengaluru with Da Nang Das contrasted the Bengaluru experience with what the same ₹35,000 could offer in Da Nang, a coastal city in Vietnam that has become increasingly popular among remote workers and digital nomads. The city is known for its beautiful beaches.

"Same ₹35,000 in Danang - beachfront building, ocean-facing glass window, My Khe below you every single morning," he wrote, sharing a video that shows ocean waves lapping the beach.