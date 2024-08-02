Indian-origin visa start-up CEO promises 'free Visa for everyone' if Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Paris Olympics

Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta took to LinkedIn to share a post that has left people fairly surprised. In his share, he posted that if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he will provide free visas to his users for one day. Indian-origin visa start-up CEO Mohak Nahta promised free visas for Atlys users if Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in the Paris Olympics. (X/@mohaknahta, Reuters)

“I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go, India,” he wrote in an earlier post. A few hours ago, he took to the platform to clarify his comment.

“On 30th July, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins Gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work: Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th Aug. If he bags Gold, we will offer one free Visa to all users for one entire day,” he wrote.

Mehta further explained that the Visa would cost people “Zero” and cover “all countries." He also wrote a line about what one needs to do to avail of this offer.

With over 1,100 reactions, the share has prompted people to post various comments. A few also had some suggestions for the CEO.

What did LinkedIn users say about this CEO’s post?

“Wow, impressive! Go India, just don’t settle just with one Gold,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Lovely gesture from your side. Interested in it. I'm in for, of the comments that urge you to create a Google form to add mail ID, rather than in the comments section,” suggested another.

“Awesome initiative Mohak, gesture of encouragement to Neeraj and the fans expecting Gold at the Olympics. Awaiting Gold desperately,” expressed a third. A fourth person posted, “That's a great gesture, Mohak. Most important feeling is to see Neeraj achieving the Gold which will swell all of us with greater pride. My gut feeling is that he will not only achieve Gold but also excel his own record. Neeraj is the finest Athlete India has ever produced. All the very best to him. Proud of him and Proud of being an Indian.”

About Atlys:

The company was founded in San Francisco, United States, in 2020. In addition to the USA, it has two offices in India—Mumbai and Gurugram. The company helps users apply for visas.

