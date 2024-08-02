JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal promises car, inspired by Windsor Castle, to every Indian Olympic medalist in Paris

The Chairman of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal, announced on an X post that MG Windsor would be gifted to every Indian medalist in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. He added that the athletes deserve the best for their “dedication and success.” His announcement came after Morris Garages India announced the arrival of their new CUV MG Windsor, in collaboration with JSW Group. JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal promised to gift MG Windsor cars to Indian Olympic medalists in Paris. (File Photo, X/@MGMotorIn)

“Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success!” Sajjan Jindal wrote on his X post. He further reposted a share by Morris Garages India about MG Windsor.

The UK-based company MG, founded in 1924, shared that the car is inspired by the architecture of Windsor Castle. “The MG Windsor. Inspired by the iconic architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage, Windsor Castle, this CUV exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship,” the company added.

Take a look at the post here:

With over 64,000 views and nearly 500 likes, Jindal’s post has accumulated tons of comments from people. Many took to the comments section to show their appreciation.

What did X users say about Sajjan Jindal’s post?

“Great Initiative,” wrote a tech enthusiast, along with a clapping emoticon. Another added, “That's really a great thought by JSW MG India.”

While a third expressed, “Super sir, kudos to you,” a fourth commented, “Kudos, keep up the great work.” A few also showed their reactions through thumbs-up emoticons.

JSW Paris Olympics kit:

JSW Group is behind this year's official Team India Olympic kit. According to the company’s website, the kit represents the heart and soul of India's diverse landscape and is designed with advanced features to enhance athletic performance.

What are your thoughts on Sajjan Jindal's X post about gifting cars to the Indian Olympic medalists in Paris?