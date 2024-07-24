Indian swimmer unboxes Paris Olympics 2024 kit in viral video: ‘Dream of every athlete’

Paris is hosting the Summer Olympics this year. Though scheduled from July 26 to August 11, some events will occur before the official opening ceremony. Ahead of the beginning of this mega event, social media is buzzing with excitement, and people are flooding the platforms with various posts, including shares from the athletes themselves. Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj shared one such post. He posted a video of him unboxing the official kit for the event. The image shows Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj unboxing his Paris Olympics 2024 kit. (Instagram/@srihari33)

“Paris Olympics 2024 Kit Unboxing,” the Olympian wrote. The video opens with him placing two suitcases with the Puma logo on them on a table. Then, one by one, he goes on to show his ceremonial attire, other outfits, uniform, footwear, and accessories. The official Instagram page dedicated to the Indian Olympic Association also reshared the video of Srihari Nataraj.

Since being shared, the video has collected nearly 1.7 lakh views and counting. The share has further accumulated over 13,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“Looking good,” praised an Instagram user. “Best wishes for the Olympics,” added another. Several others expressed the same sentiment.

While a third commented, “Wow, awesome kit,” a fourth wrote, “It is a dream come true.” A few also reacted to the post using fire or heart emoticons.

Srihari Nataraj first participated in the Olympics in Tokyo 2020 in Men's 100m Backstroke. In addition to Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu will also participate in the Paris quadrennial event.

