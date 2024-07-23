Games of numbers: The figures that make up the Indian Olympic team in Paris

The Indian athletes, along with others from around the world, are getting themselves settled in the Olympic Village in Paris ahead of the 2024 Games. The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday, although archers Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommadevara will be in action a day before that in the women's and men's individual ranking rounds. India is looking to better the seven medals that it had won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which is the most the country has claimed in a single edition of the Games. Here, we take a look at some of the key numbers on the Indian contingent Neeraj Chopra is among the favourites to win gold in Paris(AP)

117 - The number of athletes representing India at the Paris Olympics. It is down to the 124 Indian athletes that travelled to Tokyo for the last Olympics.

95 - The total number of medals that Indian athletes will be competing for

69 - The number of overarching events that Indians will be competing in at the Paris Olympics

61 - The percentage of Indian athletes who will be making their Olympic debut in Paris. As many as 72 Indians will be experiencing the Games for the first time.

44 - The age of the oldest Indian athlete in the contingent. Tennis great Rohan Bopanna is making his third appearance at the Olympics

29 - Athletics is the largest contributor to the Indian contingent in Paris, with 29 athletes set to compete

21 - India's shooting contingent won a record number of quotas going into the Games. This is the first time that India's shooters grabbed the quota in every category.

16 - The number of sports disciplines in which Indian athletes will be competing

14 - The age of the youngest Indian athlete at the Games. Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu is the youngest Indian to feature at the Olympics since 1952

8 - The number of sports out of the 16 that have produced medals for India

5 - The number of returning medallists at the Paris Olympics - Neeraj Chopra (javelin), PV Sindhu (badminton), Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and the Indian men's hockey team

2 - The number of athletes who are competing in multiple individual events. Parul Chaudhary will be competing in women's 5000m run and 3000m steeplechase, Manu Bhaker will take part in women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol

1- This number applies to a couple of things. PV Sindhu is the only athlete who has won more than one individual Olympic medals in the Indian contingent. She is now looking to become the first Indian to win individual medals at three consecutive Olympics.

Aman Shehrawat is the only Indian male wrestler at the Paris Olympics.