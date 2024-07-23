Athletes review ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds at Paris Olympics. Their Instagram videos are viral

The so-called anti-sex cardboard beds have returned to the Olympics. Made of recycled cardboard, the beds had first gone viral in 2021 when an athlete claimed they “aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.” Tom Daley reviews cardboard beds at Paris Olympics 2024.(Instagram/@tomdaley)

However, the beds had attracted criticism from many who asked why Olympians were not provided with higher-quality beds in keeping with comfort requirements as elite athletes.

At the Paris Olympics, the cardboard beds are reportedly 100% sustainable and made in France. Several athletes put them to the test and shared videos on social media.

Australian tennis stars Daria Saville and Ellen Perez filmed themselves doing volley practice, squat jumps, step ups and more on the beds. The beds held up despite the strain. The Aussie athletes shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Testing out the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village.”

Take a look at the video below:

Irish artistic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan filmed himself jumping, running and performing handstands on the cardboard beds before declaring them sturdy enough. “When I tested them last time, they withstood my testing. Maybe I wasn't rigorous enough…” he said, before calling the anti-sex narrative fake news.

“Paris Olympics ‘Anti-sex beds’ debunked (again)” he wrote while sharing his video on Instagram.

British diver Tom Daley called them “pretty sturdy.” He shared an Instagram video showing how the bed was assembled out of cardboard boxes.

The beds may have passed the sturdiness test, but some athletes complain they are far from comfortable. Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns shared a video after spending one night on the bed. She said even the soft side of the mattress was too stiff.

“My back is about to fall off,” her roommate was heard saying in the video.

US skateboarder Nyjah Houston also claimed the beds were “uncomfortable.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin on July 26 and run till August 11 in France.