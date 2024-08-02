‘I would cry foul, file suit: Anand Mahindra on Lakshya Sen's ‘insane’ no-look backhand at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen made headlines after he defeated Indonesian badminton player Jonatan Christie in a do-or-die group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the match, one particular shot by Sen left people in disbelief - a no-look backhand. Expectedly, Indian fans were overjoyed, and most took to social media to share their excitement. The list also includes business tycoon Anand Mahindra. In his witty style, he wrote that he would “cry foul” and “file a suit” if he ever got Sen as his opponent. Anand Mahindra’s post on Lakshya Sen's backhand at the 2024 Paris Olympics has amused people. (HT File Photo, Screengrab)

“If I were his opponent, I would cry foul and file a suit claiming that I was confronted by an unnatural opponent who possessed three arms,” Anand Mahindra wrote as he shared a video on X. The clip captures the badminton player's insane backhand.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over two million views, the post has further accumulated several comments. People couldn’t hold back while posting their excitement about Sen’s backhand.

What did X users say about this post?

An X user wrote, “I was fortunate enough to watch this live. This is new India. Unconventional, aggressive, energetic and resourceful.” Another added, “Yes! This is the backhand which could have shocked even the greatest of greats! Amazing Innovation in skills!”

“India would be competing for the top three in the Olympics if we had increased the budget for sports,” said one individual. A fourth joined and commented, “Amazing. I can’t stand on my feet for 10 minutes straight, and how do these athletes fly on their toes?”

Lakshya bagged a straight-game win over world number 4 badminton player Jonatan Christie. With this win, Sen paved his way to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles badminton tournament at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2016, 15-year-old Lakshya Sen became the youngest player to reach the Indian national men’s singles final. In the process, he overtook his mentor, Prakash Padukone, legendary badminton player and Deepika Padukone’s father.

