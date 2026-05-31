Indians share VFS trauma stories as visa giant faces backlash: ‘Burn this company to the ground’
Numerous Indian travelers share negative experiences with VFS Global, alleging coercion into unnecessary purchases and poor customer service
VFS Global has found itself to be the subject of unwelcome scrutiny after recent investigations raised questions about how the visa processing giant is handling applicant data while pushing customers towards expensive add-on services.
A year-long investigation by Lighthouse Reports found that many visa applicants were encouraged to purchase value-added services such as premium lounge access, courier delivery, and SMS notifications — not realising that these are optional add-ons. Some customers were reportedly left with the impression that these services could speed up visa processing or improve their chances of approval, despite no such guarantees.
In many cases, the additional charges significantly increased the overall cost of obtaining a visa, accounting for as much as a third of the total expense.
Amid this backdrop of scrutiny, several Indians are now revealing their own VFS horror stories on social media.
“Burn this company”
Every year, more than a million Indians apply for a Schengen visa. In their journey to Europe, VFS Global is often the first step.
The Dubai and Zurich-headquartered company manages visa applications for dozens of governments and operates thousands of visa centres across the world. It handles a large portion of travel applications for Europe.
Now, several Indian travellers are speaking up about their unpleasant experiences with VFS, alleging pressure to buy expensive but unnecessary services, high handedness by staff, arbitrary and illogical rules among other things.
San Francisco-based Indian-origin founder Apoorva Govind recalled how VFS Global would not allow applicants to carry backpacks inside, then charge them a prohibitive fee for ‘handling’ their bags.
“I hope they burn this f***** company to the ground. They have the worst dark patterns ever. They won’t let people bring in backpacks (remember, we have to carry 100s of pages of documents) & then turn around and charge $20 to “hold on” to your bag. What a scam,” she wrote on X.
She also recalled how she was made to retake her pictures and forced to pay extra.
“I remember I was there to renew my Indian passport and they made an excuse for why the photograph doesn’t work and forced me to take a new set of pictures with yet another “optional” but not really optional charge to have my picture taken,” she recalled.
“Visa trauma”
Amsterdam-based Indian professional Pratim Bhosale had her own horror story about VFS.
“90% of the visa trauma I had was because of VFS Global,” she wrote on X.
Bhosale said that Bhosale would always push her and other applicants to pay a premium fees for “consultation” on how to apply to a visa, refusing to check documents unless the fee was paid.
“They would treat everyone so badly when all people did was stand in a queue waiting for their turn to apply for a visa. I really hope no one has to ever go through VFS’s dark patterns,” she said.
“I second this. Just moved to the Netherlands and the NL embassy at Bengaluru was a breeze and very polite in their processes. Compared to VFS for my other visa applications, VFS is running a scam center,” a user added in the comments section.
Pushed to buy premium services
Several X users confirmed that they were coerced into buying premium services.
Aarthi Iyengar claimed that when she reached a visa appointment exactly on time, she was not allowed inside and then asked to pay an additional ₹5,000 for the appointment to be rebooked.
“I shouldn't have to miss my appointment entirely and then pay 5k (or how much ever that is) for "premium services" just because I reach the venue at 12.10 on the dot for a 12.10 appointment!” she wrote, calling VFS the biggest “scam”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More