IndiGo pilot surprises wife with flowers from every country he visits, romantic gesture wins internet
An IndiGo pilot surprised his wife by bringing flowers from another country.
A heartwarming video showing an IndiGo pilot surprising his wife with flowers brought from another country has captured the attention of social media users, with many calling the gesture “straight out of a movie”.
Megha Jha, a former IndiGo flight attendant, shared the clip on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into a tender moment from her personal life. The video begins with her husband, dressed in his pilot uniform, walking through the front door after returning from a trip. In one hand, he carries a bouquet of vibrant purple flowers while rolling his cabin suitcase with the other, creating a scene that many viewers described as both simple and deeply romantic.
Watch the clip here:
The text overlaid on the clip read, “Married a man who brings me flowers from different countries.”
A gesture that resonated online
The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising the thoughtful gesture and celebrating the couple’s bond.
Social media users flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, “This is the kind of love everyone secretly hopes for.” Another commented, “Not the uniform, not the flowers, it is the effort that makes this so special.” A third viewer added, “When someone remembers you even while travelling the world, that is real romance.”
Several others shared similar sentiments, with one saying, “Long distance couples understand how meaningful these small surprises are,” while another joked, “Pilot husband setting standards too high for the rest of us.” One comment read, “The way he walked in with flowers feels like a film scene,” while another user remarked, “Love is truly in the little things.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More