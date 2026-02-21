IndiGo pilot surprises wife with flowers from every country he visits, romantic gesture wins internet

Megha Jha, a former IndiGo flight attendant, shared the clip on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into a tender moment from her personal life. The video begins with her husband, dressed in his pilot uniform, walking through the front door after returning from a trip. In one hand, he carries a bouquet of vibrant purple flowers while rolling his cabin suitcase with the other, creating a scene that many viewers described as both simple and deeply romantic.

A heartwarming video showing an IndiGo pilot surprising his wife with flowers brought from another country has captured the attention of social media users, with many calling the gesture “straight out of a movie”.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Married a man who brings me flowers from different countries.”

A gesture that resonated online The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising the thoughtful gesture and celebrating the couple’s bond.

Social media users flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, “This is the kind of love everyone secretly hopes for.” Another commented, “Not the uniform, not the flowers, it is the effort that makes this so special.” A third viewer added, “When someone remembers you even while travelling the world, that is real romance.”

Several others shared similar sentiments, with one saying, “Long distance couples understand how meaningful these small surprises are,” while another joked, “Pilot husband setting standards too high for the rest of us.” One comment read, “The way he walked in with flowers feels like a film scene,” while another user remarked, “Love is truly in the little things.”