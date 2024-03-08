International Women's Day 2024: Swiggy and boAt take a stand against songs objectifying women

International Women's Day 2024: Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated in various countries around the world. Many have taken to social media to share varied posts to mark this occasion, and some have been doing that since yesterday. Swiggy and boAt joined in with their special creatives that take a stand against the songs that compare women to food items and objectify them. International Women's Day 2024: Swiggy and boAt's visual against songs objectifying women. (Instagram/@boat.nirvana, swiggyindia)

Swiggy and boAt joined hands to create a series of visuals that put forth the message - "Some items only look good on the menu, not in your playlist. Let's #RightTheSong". The brands shared the same creatives on their individual Instagram handles.

The visuals have the same design template, showing a part of the lyrics from a song on top that compares a woman with a food item. Below the text are two highlighted images. One of the pictures is of the food mentioned in the song. The other one, which is the same for all the visuals, shows an emoji of a woman wearing a headphone with the words "She is not" written below it.

The post was shared about 11 hours ago. Since then, the post has accumulated more than 3,300 likes. People have also shared varied comments while reacting to the post.

How did Instagram users react to this post?

"A small but needed step against songs objectifying women," wrote an Instagram user.

"Food for thought, literally!" added another, along with a few clapping hand emoticons.

"Indeed, she is not," joined a third. This Instagram user too completed the comment with a clapping hand emoticon.

"People commenting how nothing about this is good is so so ew," expressed a fourth.

"This is simply brilliant," commented a firth.

What are your thoughts on these visuals by Swiggy and boAt shared to celebrate International Women's Day 2024?