‘Is AI rebellion in the room’: Humanoid robot turns violent, attacks factory workers in eerie video

In what looked like a scene straight out of a dystopian sci-fi film, a humanoid robot recently malfunctioned at a factory in China, unleashing chaos and alarming onlookers, reported FOX News. The moment was captured in eerie footage that quickly went viral, drawing over 100,000 views on X and sparking widespread online debate. The incident took place at a factory in China.(X/@AI_Archive_)

The incident occurred at an undisclosed factory where the robot, suspended from a construction crane, suddenly began flailing its limbs violently while two men nearby looked on in confusion and alarm. The footage, reported by Jam Press, shows the robot thrashing about erratically, resembling a rejected prototype from a “Robocop” film.

Also read: Rare predator caught on camera: Snow leopard casually strolls past stunned tourists in Spiti Valley

As the scene unfolded, the robot lurched forward, swinging wildly and dragging its stand along the factory floor. The men scrambled to avoid being struck by the flailing machine.

In the midst of the chaos, the robot toppled to the ground, knocking several items off a nearby table. The clip ends with one of the men cautiously repositioning the machine’s stand in an effort to regain control.

The internet was quick to draw comparisons to classic robot rebellion narratives.

“This is what the machine uprising might look like,” wrote a user in their caption of the video.

Take a look at the video:

“Went full terminator,” said one user, while another ominously commented, “Sarah Connor was f–king right.”

One viewer even linked the unsettling event to growing concerns in medical technology: “This is what worries me about robotic surgery,” they wrote, pointing to the increasing presence of robotic systems in operating rooms.

This alarming episode comes at a time when humanoid robots are being integrated more deeply into daily life. Earlier this year, Chinese tech firm Pudu Robotics introduced the D9, a robot capable of walking at 4.5 mph, climbing stairs, and maintaining balance when pushed — features that mirror human behaviour more closely than ever.

Also read: Navi Mumbai techie offers unusual service: will live in your flat without paying rent

In February, Clone Robotics showcased the “Protoclone,” a highly realistic bipedal robot modelled with a musculoskeletal design. Though intended to perform helpful tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and chatting, many viewers found the bot’s lifelike appearance disturbing.

Described by some as “dystopian” and “terrifying”, these increasingly sophisticated machines are pushing the boundaries of what robotics can do and prompting new questions about where we’re headed.