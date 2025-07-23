ISKCON followers sing Hare Krishna at KFC in unique protest after YouTuber eats chicken at temple restaurant

In a viral video, ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) followers were seen chanting the "Hare Krishna" mantra outside a KFC outlet in a peaceful demonstration against a recent incident, wherein a British man ate chicken from KFC inside the premises of an ISKCON restaurant, which was strictly vegetarian. In the new viral video, a group of devotees is seen outside KFC, singing the 'Hare Krishna' mantra.

“They come to our restaurants to harass us, & we come to uplift their consciousness. Hare Kṛṣṇa,” an ISKCON follower wrote on X.

This came after a YouTuber of African descent from London stirred controversy by entering an ISKCON restaurant and eating chicken. He was seen taunting staff members even after being warned. The act, which was recorded as a prank and widely shared online, sparked widespread outrage and was seen as disrespectful to the spiritual and dietary practices of the Hindu community.

Instead of reacting with anger, ISKCON devotees chose to elevate the situation by spreading positivity. In the new viral video, a group of devotees is seen outside KFC, singing and sharing a message of spiritual consciousness, encouraging KFC staff members to join in the uplifting chants. “In this Age of Kali, the only means of deliverance is the chanting of the Holy Name of the Lord. There is no other way. No other way. No other way. This shows that regardless of background, caste, or past habits — including meat-eating — everyone can take shelter of the Holy Name and be purified," an ISKCON follower wrote, while sharing the video.

The moment, is being celebrated online as the “coolest revenge”. “What a wonderful way to protest . though KFC directly didnt do it , an insane customer did. But message delivered,” a user replied.

The YouTuber later apologised for his prank, saying, “If I had known that the restaurant was with the temple, I would have never filmed that prank and left. I stepped over the line and began to eat chicken in a vegan restaurant which was associated with the Hindu community. My actions were ill-timed and irresponsible.”