Italian MP makes history by breastfeeding baby in Parliament

Reuters | | Edited by Arfa Javaid
Jun 08, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Italian MP Gilda Sportiello brestfeeded her two-month-old son, Frederico, in the country’s Parliament.

Italian MP Gilda Sportiello made a groundbreaking move on June 7 by breastfeeding her two-month-old son, Frederico, in the country’s Parliament in Rome. This historic event was met with a unanimous round of applause from her fellow lawmakers. In November 2022, the parliamentary rules panel permitted women lawmakers in the country to bring their children into the chamber and breastfeed them up to the age of one.

5-Star Movement lawmaker Gilda Sportiello nurses her child in the Italian lower Chamber in Rome. (AP)
A Twitter user who goes by TheMissRossi shared a video of the lawmaker with her baby, capturing applause from the entire assembly. “Italy today. Gilda Sportiello is the first MP to appear in the Chamber of Deputies with a newborn and breastfeeding her baby Federico. The applause from the entire assembly was long and intense,” reads the video’s caption when translated from German.

Watch the video here:

"It's the first time, with the backing of all parties. Best wishes to Federico for a long, free, and peaceful life," said Giorgio Mule as he chaired the parliamentary session. “Now we'll speak quietly," he added.

"Too many women stop breastfeeding ahead of time, not by choice, but rather because they are forced to return to the workplace," said Sportiello, from the left-leaning 5-Star Movement.

Giorgia Meloni took office in October as Italy's first woman prime minister, but around two-thirds of the country's lawmakers are men. While the event on Wednesday was a first for Italy, 13 years ago Licia Ronzulli, now a senator in the centre-right Forza Italia party, breastfed her daughter in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Thursday, June 08, 2023
