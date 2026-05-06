Italian PM Giorgia Meloni slams viral fake photo, jokes ‘improved me quite a bit’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed the circulation of a deepfake photo showing her in lingerie. She denounced it as a “political attack”, highlighting the dangers of such pictures generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's tweet calling out a viral deepfake photo has prompted varied responses. (AFP)

What did the PM post? Her tweet, when translated, reads, “In these days, several fake photos of me are circulating, generated with artificial intelligence and passed off as genuine by some diligent opponent.”

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She joked, “I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit,” adding, “But the fact remains that, just to attack and invent falsehoods, nowadays anything at all is used.”

In the following lines, the PM tweeted, “The point, however, goes beyond me. Deepfakes are a dangerous tool, because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.”

She further explained what to do if one comes across such fake pictures. “For this reason, one rule should always apply: verify before believing, and believe before sharing. Because today it happens to me, tomorrow it can happen to anyone.”

She shared the fake picture circulating. It shows her in lingerie posing in a bed.