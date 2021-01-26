IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch
The image shows Ricky Pond with his son and daughter.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
The image shows Ricky Pond with his son and daughter.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
trending

Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

Once again, Ricky Pond has grabbed netizens' attention with a unique video for the Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST

If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may have come across the jubilant dance videos of Instagram user Ricky Pond from the USA. Pond shot to fame among netizens with his easy yet fun choreographies on peppy Indian songs that he performs to with his kids. Once again, he has grabbed netizens' attention with a unique video for a special occasion. After watching the clip, you may find yourself smiling.

“JAI HO. Happy 72nd Republic Day to all my Indian family! A big shoutout and thank you to my Indian family for your endless support, love and amazing music,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video. Pond and his son and daughter can be seen performing to the popular song Jai Ho composed by A. R. Rahman. In the clip, the Ponds also don traditional Indian attire which they got as a gift.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 41,500 likes and tons of comments. People loved the Indian attire of the Ponds and appreciated their interest in Indian songs and culture. Many wished the trio a Happy Republic Day.

“Wow! You guys look beautiful in our traditional attire! You guys are beautiful otherwise too, for loving another country, being so respectful and wowing us with your enthusiastic choreos!” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my God, this gave me goosebumps. By the way, you all look awesome in Indian attire,” commented another.

“Loved this video. Happy Republic Day to you all,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day instagram
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows Ricky Pond with his son and daughter.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
The image shows Ricky Pond with his son and daughter.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
trending

Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Once again, Ricky Pond has grabbed netizens' attention with a unique video for the Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The face-covering featured cartoon images of some of the heroes including the insanely popular fictional character -- the Hulk and Captain America.(Instagram/@samuelljackson)
The face-covering featured cartoon images of some of the heroes including the insanely popular fictional character -- the Hulk and Captain America.(Instagram/@samuelljackson)
trending

Samuel L Jackson dons 'Avengers' mask while getting Covid-19 vaccine shot

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Samuel took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself wearing the mask along with a caption that read, "At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!"
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the elderly woman being helped by two skaters.(Reddit)
The image shows the elderly woman being helped by two skaters.(Reddit)
trending

Netizens gush over wholesome video of skaters helping elderly woman to skate

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:27 PM IST
After watching the video, you may find yourself rooting for this ‘skater granny’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The animal contingents in the 72nd Republic Day parade was loved by netizens.(Twitter)
The animal contingents in the 72nd Republic Day parade was loved by netizens.(Twitter)
trending

Republic Day 2021: Tweeple share thoughts on special day

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 were seen trending on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by ITBP's Twitter account.(Twitter/@itbp)
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by ITBP's Twitter account.(Twitter/@itbp)
trending

Republic Day 2021: ITBP personnel hoist national flag at 17,000 feet in Ladakh

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:46 AM IST
On the 72nd Republic Day, people flooded the comments section of the clip with praises for the ITBP personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dogs entering the White House.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
The image shows the dogs entering the White House.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

Patter of paws return as Joe Biden's two dogs settle in at White House

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The Bidens had promised to bring the dogs with them to the White House. They plan to add a cat, though no update on the feline's arrival was shared on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Matthew Perry.(Instagram/@mattyperry4)
The image shows Matthew Perry.(Instagram/@mattyperry4)
trending

Matthew Perry share snap of puppy on Instagram. Photo couldn't BE anymore cuter

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90's sitcom introduced his fans to his new pet on Instagram on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
The image shows Worthy and Kalista(Instagram/@kalistajaideee)
trending

This sister duo is winning netizens’ hearts, one makeover at a time. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Sisters Kalista and Worthy having taken the Internet by storm with their sweet dynamic and wholesome sibling makeover videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.(Instagram/@scottyhubs)
"I'd pay $2000 for this," read one comment under the post.(Instagram/@scottyhubs)
trending

Man’s funny sketch of pet doggo is making netizens giggle. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:01 AM IST
“I will open the bidding up to $1,” reads the text shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Republic Day 2021: Tricolour lights adorn railway stations across the nation

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
72nd Republic Day: The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways has been sharing pictures of railway stations beautifully decorated in tricolour lights from across the country in honour of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows Frosty Leo Nebula.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares ‘unbrrlieveably’ pretty picture of Frosty Leo Nebula. Check it out

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 PM IST
“Rich in water in the form of ice grains, the Frosty Leo Nebula is located about 3,000 light years from Earth,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
trending

English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pics are ‘winterful’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
These images were shared on the official Instagram of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
trending

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP