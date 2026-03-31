Jaipur ‘pink’ elephant owner says organic gulal used briefly, denies link between photoshoot and death
Jaipur ‘pink’ elephant owner clarified gulal was applied for only 10 minutes during the shoot.
A set of photographs showing an elephant painted bright pink for an artistic shoot in Jaipur has stirred a controversy online, with many raising questions about animal welfare and ethical treatment.
(Also read: Foreign photographer faces backlash for painting elephant pink in Jaipur for photoshoot: 'Should’ve just used AI')
The images, shot by a Russian artist and widely shared across social media platforms, prompted criticism from users who expressed concern over the use of animals in creative projects.
According to a report by PTI , the elephant featured in the shoot had died last month. Officials, however, clarified that there is no connection between the photoshoot and the animal’s death.
Owner and officials respond
Sadik Khan, the elephant’s owner, said the 65 year old animal was not being used for rides at the time due to her age.
"The shoot lasted for about 10 minutes. Raw gulal was applied and washed off immediately. It was the same colour used during Holi," he said, adding that the elephant died in February.
PTI reported that officials and local handlers found no evidence linking the photoshoot to the death, stating that the elephant was elderly and likely died of natural causes.
Details of the photoshoot
The images were originally shared in December 2025 by photographer Julia Buruleva. As per her post, the shoot took place in November 2025 and featured model Yashasvi alongside a female elephant named Chanchal from Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon.
In a social media post, Buruleva said she spent six weeks in Jaipur and drew inspiration from the city’s signature pink hue and cultural motifs.
"Elephants are everywhere there streets, ornaments, architecture. Practically the main symbol of Rajasthan. I just couldn't pass by without including one," she wrote.
Take a look here at the post:
Community and administrative stand
According to a PTI report, Ballu Khan, president of the Hathi Gaon Committee, said the colour used was gulal, commonly applied during Holi, and that it was removed within minutes.
He confirmed that Chanchal, aged around 65 years, died last month.
Khan added that his family has been caring for elephants for the "past five generations", questioning why they would harm the animal.
"Elephants have been decorated and painted on various festivals as well but with gulal and not any plastic paint," he said, noting that the elephant was painted only on one side for the shoot.
News agency PTI said DCF Wildlife Vijay Pal Singh confirmed that no investigation is currently underway.
Animal welfare concerns raised
Despite these clarifications, animal rights groups have raised concerns over the broader issue.
"Elephant Chanchal's reported death after she was painted bright pink for a photoshoot signals a state of emergency for India's captive elephants who suffer physically and mentally. Elephants used for rides and other performances are routinely kept chained when not in use and controlled through weapons, conditions that cause intense distress and lead to dangerous incidents when frustrated elephants attack," Khushboo Gupta, vice president of policy, PETA India, said.
"PETA India has long recommended phasing out elephant rides and other uses of elephants near Jaipur and elsewhere by replacing them with decorated electric vehicles and robot elephants," she added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More