Jaipur ‘pink’ elephant owner says organic gulal used briefly, denies link between photoshoot and death

A set of photographs showing an elephant painted bright pink for an artistic shoot in Jaipur has stirred a controversy online, with many raising questions about animal welfare and ethical treatment. Jaipur ‘pink’ elephant owner clarified colours were washed off quickly amid controversy over viral shoot. (Instagram/@julia.buruleva)

(Also read: Foreign photographer faces backlash for painting elephant pink in Jaipur for photoshoot: 'Should’ve just used AI')

The images, shot by a Russian artist and widely shared across social media platforms, prompted criticism from users who expressed concern over the use of animals in creative projects.

According to a report by PTI , the elephant featured in the shoot had died last month. Officials, however, clarified that there is no connection between the photoshoot and the animal’s death.

Owner and officials respond Sadik Khan, the elephant’s owner, said the 65 year old animal was not being used for rides at the time due to her age.

"The shoot lasted for about 10 minutes. Raw gulal was applied and washed off immediately. It was the same colour used during Holi," he said, adding that the elephant died in February.

PTI reported that officials and local handlers found no evidence linking the photoshoot to the death, stating that the elephant was elderly and likely died of natural causes.

Details of the photoshoot The images were originally shared in December 2025 by photographer Julia Buruleva. As per her post, the shoot took place in November 2025 and featured model Yashasvi alongside a female elephant named Chanchal from Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon.

In a social media post, Buruleva said she spent six weeks in Jaipur and drew inspiration from the city’s signature pink hue and cultural motifs.

"Elephants are everywhere there streets, ornaments, architecture. Practically the main symbol of Rajasthan. I just couldn't pass by without including one," she wrote.

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