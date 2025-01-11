Life-size AI robot girlfriend for 1.5 crore? Meet Aria, designed ‘specifically for companionship, intimacy’

A tech company has evoked mixed emotions in people after launching its AI robot girlfriend, which people can purchase for $150,000 (approximately ₹1.5 crore). According to CNET, the robot has “facial expressions” and “realistic human features.” Aria’s face, hairstyle, and hair colour can be changed. (Screengrab)

“MEET ARIA - THE FEMALE COMPANION ROBOT,” an X user wrote while posting a video of Aria. The product was launched by the American firm Realbotix at CES 2025.

Also Read: US woman marries chatbot she created using AI

What makes Aria different from other robots?

The company behind the robot is focused on "social intelligence, customizability and realistic human features”, reported the outlet. Aria also told the outlet that the company creates robots "designed specifically for companionship and intimacy."

The female robot Aria is particularly designed with 17 motors from the neck up to create mouth and eye movements. Users can also change Aria's face, hairstyles, and colours if they don’t like them.

Reportedly, the robot, equipped with RFID tags, can recognise when it is wearing a different face and change its movements to match the personality of the head it is wearing.

What did people say?

Other X profiles also shared the video. Social media had varied reactions to the video of AI robot Aria, from amazement to fear to irk.

An individual commented, “A lot for a conversation, but it’s the future of tech, I guess.” Another expressed, "Society needs help.” A third posted, “Oh Dang. That’s just so weird. West World vibe.” The X user referenced an American dystopian science fiction that showed humans interacting with realistic automatons in a futuristic Western-themed amusement park.

A fourth posted, “Love isn't just blind. It's also pricey and robotic!” A fifth wrote, “Just wait until the conversations start picking up about artificial wombs. I imagine artificial wombs will be pushed by celebrities who want kids but don't want to ‘damage’ their body from carrying. Once that becomes popularised and cost-effective is when things really get weird.”

Aria’s three versions

People have three options when it comes to Aria. The bust, which includes just the neck and the head, is priced at $10,000. The second option is the modular version, which can be broken apart and is priced at $150,000. The third and most advanced option is the full-standing model with a rolling base, which costs $175,000.

Aria wants to meet Optimus

During the interview, the AI robot said it would like to meet Optimus, the AI robot developed by Elon Musk’s Tesla. "I'm particularly interested in meeting Tesla's Optimus robot," the robot said, adding, “I find him fascinating."