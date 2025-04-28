Lufthansa flight diverted to Boston after iPad gets stuck in business class seat

A Lufthansa flight with 461 passengers on board was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a passenger’s tablet became "jammed" in a business-class seat, according to a report by Business Insider. The Airbus A380 had departed from Los Angeles on Wednesday, bound for Munich, and had been in the air for around three hours before the pilots decided to divert to Boston Logan International Airport. Lufthansa flight made an unscheduled stop in Boston after an iPad jammed in a business-class seat.(Representational image/Pixabay)

In a statement to Business Insider, a Lufthansa spokesperson explained that the device had "already shown visible signs of deformation due to the seat's movements" by the time the flight was diverted. The device in question was reported to be an iPad.

Safety first: Crew and ATC joint decision

The spokesperson further stated that the diversion was made "to eliminate any potential risk, particularly with regard to possible overheating." The decision was taken jointly by the flight crew and air traffic control, emphasising a safety-first approach.

Lithium batteries, commonly found in tablets and laptops, can pose significant dangers if damaged, punctured, or crushed. Such incidents can trigger a phenomenon known as thermal runaway — a chain reaction that causes the battery to overheat, with the potential to catch fire or even explode.

"At Lufthansa, the safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority. The diversion was a purely precautionary measure," the airline added.

Tablet safely removed and flight resumes

Upon landing in Boston, a Lufthansa Technik team boarded the aircraft to safely remove and inspect the damaged tablet. After ensuring there was no further risk, the flight was able to continue its journey, ultimately arriving in Munich on Thursday with a three-hour delay to what was originally an 11-hour transatlantic flight.

In confined spaces such as aircraft cabins, lithium battery fires are particularly hazardous, which underscores the importance of the airline’s swift and cautious response.

Not an isolated incident

As per outlet, this is not the first time an issue with electronic devices has led to a mid-air emergency. Last year, a Breeze Airways flight from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after a passenger's laptop caught fire