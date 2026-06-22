MAANG techie says fresh graduates lack basic computer science skills: ‘How are you guys getting 8.5+ CGPAs?'

A senior engineer at a “MAANG-tier” company has sparked debate online after claiming that many fresh graduates joining top tech firms lack even basic computer science knowledge, despite having high academic scores. The post drew mixed reactions online. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In a Reddit post titled “New Grads are doomed (not all though) This is not looking good”, the engineer said they had recently been assigned to mentor interns from the Class of 2027 and full-time hires from the Class of 2026. They said that the issue surfaced while reviewing Java code written by interns.

“As a Senior Engineer, I was assigned to mentor a few interns on a project. Recently, we ran into a system issue: their Java code was improperly managing memory," the user wrote.

What surprised the engineer most was that the interns were unfamiliar with fundamental memory management principles. “The crazy part? They didn't even know what heap or stack memory was,” they wrote.

“I tried explaining it using fundamental OS concepts, like virtual and physical addresses, just to give them a better idea of the problem. It turns out they don’t even know how basic memory works. Like, WTF? How are you guys getting 8.5+ CGPAs?” they added.

The engineer added that full-time fresh graduates did not fare much better. “All they know is how to write AI prompts and throw around big system design buzzwords… they don’t even know the difference between LLD and HLD,” the user claimed.

"So, my question to new grads is: Have you completely lost interest in core engineering? Are you all just learning surface level stuff now?" the techie asked.