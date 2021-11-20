Man randomly hugs family members to see their reactions. Watch wholesome video

The Internet is filled with various kinds of trends. Randomly hugging your family members or your loved ones is the latest inclusion to that list. The online space is filled with various videos that record the reactions of people on being suddenly embraced. Just like this video shared on Twitter. There is a chance that the wholesome clip will not only make you smile but will also make you want to cuddle the ones you love.

The video is shared on the Twitter handle GoodNewsCorrespondent. “Now this is a trend I can get behind... randomly hug your loved ones for no reason and see how they react,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a man going around a house hugging his family without saying anything. Take a look at the video to see how they react:

Now this is a trend I can get behind... randomly hug your loved ones for no reason and see how they react 😊

(📹:keecoley)



pic.twitter.com/DejYaLHWAc — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 20, 2021

The video has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I'm not crying, you're crying,” wrote a Twitter user indicating how the video left them emotional. “That's so me. Hugs really helps makes someone feel loved,” posted another. “I love this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

