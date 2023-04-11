Man says staying in Noida high rise is like a ‘dystopian’ dream

People often take to social media to share their thoughts about the areas they reside in. Just like this Twitter user residing in Noida did. He posted how living in a high rise in the area feels like a ‘dystopian’ dream for him. His post soon created a chatter among people, with many agreeing with his tweet. The tweet comparing life in Noida high rise with ‘dystopian’ dream has created a chatter (representational image).(Unsplash/@captain_slow07)

“Living in Noida high rise societies is like living in a dystopian fever dream, the security is tighter than an airport, getting entry in these societies is as difficult as getting a visa appointment," he tweeted.

“There’s toddlers playing in the park with 7-8 yo girls, (who are mostly the daughters of their full time house helps) tagged to each of these toddlers with a water bottle for the kids,” he added.

"The (nearby) areas are inaccessible to you if you don’t have a car, the nearest petrol pump is always 10 kms away. Drive thru culture is so normalised that people don't park their cars, they just sit in their cars while the helper of the food truck comes with the menu first, then again to take your order, then again to serve you food, then again to take away the plate, then again to collect the pay,” he wrote in the rest of the Twitter thread.

Take a look at the posts:

The tweet was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 80,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also accumulated close to 1,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Hmm - it's kinda true for all gated apartment complexes across India!” commented a Twitter user. “Same with most societies in Lower Parel, Mumbai,” joined another. “Why is this so accurate,” expressed a third. “Sounds like the plot of a Black Mirror episode,” wrote a fourth.

A few, however, argued that the level of security mentioned is necessary. Just like this individual who shared, “Live in NOIDA long enough and you'll know why every society needs an airport like security.”

