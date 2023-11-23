Man tips over 1,00,000 to pregnant waitress. Old video viral again

An old video has been doing the rounds on social media again, tugging at the heartstrings of many. The video shows how a man tipped $1,300 (approximately ₹1,00,000) to a waitress in a restaurant. Since the video was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement, it has garnered significant attention. Snapshot of the woman getting the tip at the restaurant.

“Last year Mr. Carmen and friends pooled money together to surprise this waitress, who later told local media it was incredibly helpful as a single mom who needed to take time off for wrist surgery after giving birth.” wrote Good News Movement in the caption of the post.

The video shows the man asking the waitress about the biggest tip she has ever received. The woman says $100. He then reveals that he and his friends decided to pool their money and leave her a tip of $1,300. Upon receiving the money, the waitress breaks down into tears and hugs the man.

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, “I was a single mom and this is a wonderful act. That man did just wonderful."

A second shared, "You can feel the relief in her. What a blessing these guys are. She will never forget this act of kindness."

"I love these stories. She had such a wholesome, sweet reaction. Brought me to tears," added a third.

A fourth said, "I love this…Sometimes people just need a little help…Grateful for the random acts of kindness. It truly restores my faith in human beings."