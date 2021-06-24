Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, a computer operator at JNU's School of Environmental Sciences (SES) who also runs a computer institute at home where he teaches students and people in need, has nine Guinness World Records.

Eight of the Guinness Records he obtained for typing and one in sports.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod said, "I have records for typing with my nose, with blindfolds and with a mouth stick. I made the first record in 2014 for typing with my nose. I have other records like typing blindfolded, typing with one hand, typing with one finger and typing with a mouth stick. No one has broken my records. I break my own records and try to improve. My last record is for maximum touching of hand by a tennis ball within one minute. I could do it 205 times."

"The record time to type a prescribed 103 character text using my nose was around 46.3 seconds. When I typed with one hand, the timing was around 6 seconds. When I typed blindfolded, it was too around 6 seconds. When I first typed with a mouth stick with spaces, the time was around 18 seconds. I broke that record and the new record timing is 7.01 seconds."

The 41-year-old the computer operator said he got the idea after seeing someone, who was typing with the nose, in the news.

ANI took to Twitter to share some images of the multiple record holder:

Delhi: Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, a computer operator at JNU, has 9 Guinness World Records to his credit



"I hold 8 records in typing, including for fastest typing with nose, fastest typing blindfolded & fastest typing with a mouth stick. I keep breaking my own records," he says. pic.twitter.com/gohuNh9Cqe — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

"In 2014, I saw someone in the news who was typing with the nose. I thought I can do that too. I didn't sleep that night. After that, whenever I get time, I used to practice it certainly, till the time the record was not broken, I practised. I feel that by God's grace, I will continue to set records."

Vinod said athlete Milkha Singh has been his inspiration since childhood. He said that though his dream of becoming an athlete could not be fulfilled, the speed he wanted to achieve as an athlete has now been achieved in typing.

"My childhood inspiration is athlete Milkha Singh. I love him since childhood. My dream of becoming an athlete wasn't fulfilled," he added.

The computer operator claimed former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar bagged 19 Guinness World Records and said he aspires to exceed the legendary batsman's records.

